Molson Coors Beverage Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Molson Coors Beverage has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Molson Coors Beverage has a payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of TAP stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,003,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,439,000 after purchasing an additional 719,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.