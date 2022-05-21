Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Molson Coors Beverage has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Molson Coors Beverage has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

NYSE TAP opened at $51.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,171.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAP. Citigroup increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

