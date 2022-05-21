Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MNTV. TheStreet lowered Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $11.95 on Friday. Momentive Global has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $1,097,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $10,213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 32.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

