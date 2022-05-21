Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Moncler from €68.50 ($71.35) to €67.00 ($69.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moncler from €62.00 ($64.58) to €58.00 ($60.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of MONRF stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99. Moncler has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $78.05.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

