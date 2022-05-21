MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) to report sales of $330.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.00 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $329.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities downgraded MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

In other MoneyGram International news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth $17,065,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 246.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth $16,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $9.38 on Friday. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $903.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.30.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

