MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $480.00.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

MDB opened at $248.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 0.98. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $219.73 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $65,743,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,717,816 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MongoDB by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,033,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $674,390,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

