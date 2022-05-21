Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $79.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.02. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

