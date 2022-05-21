MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($32.29) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MorphoSys from €40.00 ($41.67) to €37.00 ($38.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($47.92) to €30.00 ($31.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ MOR opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $717.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $22.54.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 121.54% and a negative net margin of 341.56%. Research analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 164,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

