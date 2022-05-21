Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) EVP Bevan Wright Acquires 10,000 Shares

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) EVP Bevan Wright acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 600,630 shares in the company, valued at $750,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 348,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,553. Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moving iMage Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

