MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

NYSE:MRC opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.37 million, a P/E ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,455,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,789,000 after buying an additional 197,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,114,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 283,444 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,013,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 494,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MRC Global by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after buying an additional 3,564,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,477,000 after buying an additional 31,186 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

