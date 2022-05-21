MTR Co. Limited Announces Dividend of $0.34 (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3412 per share on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.
MTCPY stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. MTR has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00.
MTR Company Profile (Get Rating)
