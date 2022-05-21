MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MTU Aero Engines Holding AG engages in the development, manufacture, marketing and support of commercial and military aircraft engines in all thrust and power categories and industrial gas turbines both nationally and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OEM business and MRO business. The OEM business segment designs and manufactures modules and components, and carries out final assembly work on complete engines; and offers commercial and military engine products, spare parts for commercial and military engines, and military MRO develops and manufactures industrial gas turbines. It also develops and manufactures engine modules and components, and spare parts; supervises engine final assembly; and provides maintenance support for the military market. MTU Aero Engines Holding AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTUAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($183.33) to €178.00 ($185.42) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($255.21) to €255.00 ($265.63) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($230.21) to €232.00 ($241.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.67.

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $97.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $90.86 and a twelve month high of $132.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.43.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

