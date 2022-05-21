Murphy Oil (MUR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/18/2022 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $49.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Murphy Oil was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2022 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/5/2022 – Murphy Oil was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Murphy Oil was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2022 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2022 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $41.00 to $60.00.

4/11/2022 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Murphy is increasing exploration and production activities in the United States and international locations. The company is also transitioning through acquisitions, divestitures and oil-weighted discoveries. Murphy Oil aims to invest $650 million annually in the 2022-2024 time period to further expand the existing operations. Murphy Oil entered into systematic hedges to counter the fluctuation in commodity prices. Low-cost assets and maintenance of a multi-basin portfolio will drive its performance. The company has sufficient liquidity to meet debt obligations. Its initiatives to reduce expenses will support margins. In the past three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. However, it is subject to changes in the strict federal or state laws and adherence to the same can escalate its operating costs, thereby denting margins.”

4/7/2022 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

3/31/2022 – Murphy Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,461. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.38%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,065 shares of company stock worth $448,552. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Murphy Oil by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 193,392 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at about $795,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 84.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 24.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 63,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at about $3,604,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

