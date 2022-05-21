MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Shares of NYSE MVO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 73,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,933. MV Oil Trust has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $15.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.
MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter.
About MV Oil Trust (Get Rating)
MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.
