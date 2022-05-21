MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of NYSE MVO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 73,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,933. MV Oil Trust has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $15.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in MV Oil Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 76,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,767,000.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

