NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.87.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter worth $665,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in NantHealth by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the third quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter worth $170,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

