National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

Shares of NABZY opened at $10.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Australia Bank (NABZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.