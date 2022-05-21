National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. National Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks' EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NATI. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other National Instruments news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,898 shares of company stock worth $1,237,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,046,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,727,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after acquiring an additional 527,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,040,000 after acquiring an additional 487,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Zacks Investment Research

