National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Colliers Securities lowered their price target on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $43.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

