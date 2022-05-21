Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $60.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

