Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 million, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Natuzzi in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter worth $189,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the first quarter worth $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

