Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
RTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Necessity Retail REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on Necessity Retail REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
NYSEARCA RTL opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Necessity Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.40.
The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.
