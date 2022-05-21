Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Shares of NVCN opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,192.20% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Neovasc by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.