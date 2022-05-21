NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.86.
NTES has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in NetEase by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,886 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 1.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 88,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of NetEase by 21.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 33,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of NetEase by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 383,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NetEase by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,047,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,881,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 41.49%.
NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
