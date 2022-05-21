NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

NL Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:NL opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $376.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. NL Industries has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 14.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NL Industries by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in NL Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of NL Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

