NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

NL Industries has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:NL opened at $7.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $376.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.22. NL Industries has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $8.35.

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

