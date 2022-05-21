Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities reaffirmed a “tender” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$10.75 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of TSE NSR traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 55,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$607.24 million and a PE ratio of 380.00. Nomad Royalty has a 12 month low of C$7.34 and a 12 month high of C$11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomad Royalty will post 0.1995914 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is 610.73%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

