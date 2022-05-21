Nordson (NDSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN opened at $205.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.38. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $199.51 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Nordson by 167.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 143.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.