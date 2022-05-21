North American Construction Group Ltd. Acquires 19,100 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.80 per share, with a total value of C$301,688.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$905,064.96.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.51 per share, with a total value of C$296,229.54.

On Monday, May 16th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.87 per share, with a total value of C$303,021.50.

On Friday, May 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$298,158.64.

On Wednesday, May 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.59 per share, with a total value of C$297,761.36.

On Monday, May 9th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.20 per share, with a total value of C$290,302.81.

On Friday, May 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 9,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.57 per share, with a total value of C$140,090.40.

On Wednesday, May 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,011.34.

On Monday, May 2nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.77 per share, with a total value of C$301,180.26.

On Friday, April 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,017.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$180,095.00.

North American Construction Group stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 46,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The stock has a market cap of C$468.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$14.75 and a one year high of C$22.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.43.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5035804 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

