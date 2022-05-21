North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Buys 19,100 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$303,021.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$303,021.50.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$296,229.54.

On Wednesday, May 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,688.32.

On Friday, May 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$298,158.64.

On Wednesday, May 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,761.36.

On Monday, May 9th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,302.81.

On Friday, May 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 9,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,090.40.

On Wednesday, May 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,011.34.

On Monday, May 2nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,180.26.

On Friday, April 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,017.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$180,095.00.

Shares of TSE NOA traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.64. 46,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,358. The firm has a market capitalization of C$468.79 million and a P/E ratio of 10.65. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$14.75 and a one year high of C$22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$185.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5035804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.20.

About North American Construction Group (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.