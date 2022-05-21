Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Shares of NTIC opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,943,000. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.