Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The business had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 1,050,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,083 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

