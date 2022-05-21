Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFLGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.