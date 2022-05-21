Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

