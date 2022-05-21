NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
NYSE:NBY opened at $0.20 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.29.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
