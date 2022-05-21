NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:NBY opened at $0.20 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.29.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:NBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

