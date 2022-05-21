Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) to post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $953.48 million. Novavax posted sales of $298.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 249%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $4.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The business had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $65,066,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Novavax by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after acquiring an additional 860,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,297,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Novavax by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after acquiring an additional 596,322 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,996,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $107.66.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

