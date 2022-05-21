nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,151,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $63,562,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 18,270.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,239,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,343 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,863,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,233 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 571.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,065,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 906,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

