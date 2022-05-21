O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

OI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of OI stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.