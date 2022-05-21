Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $19.75.
In related news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,090.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $110,169 over the last three months. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
