Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,090.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $110,169 over the last three months. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.