ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OBSV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Aegis assumed coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

ObsEva stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that ObsEva will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 2,713.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 832,430 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 90,359 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 578,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $999,000. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

