Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OBCI stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 7.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 62,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

