Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Insider Purchases £38,800 in Stock

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) insider Fiona Beck acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 970 ($11.96) per share, for a total transaction of £38,800 ($47,830.37).

OCN traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 950 ($11.71). The company had a trading volume of 22,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,030. The company has a market capitalization of £335.95 million and a PE ratio of 6.49. Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited has a one year low of GBX 875 ($10.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,160 ($14.30). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 986.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 949.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. Ocean Wilsons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

