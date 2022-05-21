OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of OCFC opened at $18.91 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $39,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 228,799 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

