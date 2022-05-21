Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

OCUL stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $15.32.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 299,848 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.0% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 69,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 140.7% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 32,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 276.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.