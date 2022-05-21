Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OfferPad Inc. provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc., formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc., is based in CHANDLER, Ariz. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 9.69.

OPAD opened at 5.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.50. Offerpad Solutions has a 1 year low of 2.96 and a 1 year high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.13. The business had revenue of 1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan Ohara acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

