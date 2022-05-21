Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.23. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 57,671 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

