Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Old Republic International has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven R. Walker acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $99,404. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Old Republic International by 153.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Old Republic International by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

