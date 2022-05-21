Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Old Republic International has raised its dividend by an average of 45.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 42 consecutive years. Old Republic International has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Old Republic International has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ORI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Walker acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $99,404 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 153.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Republic International (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.