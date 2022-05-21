Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.93 Million

Brokerages predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) will post $53.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.60 million and the highest is $54.20 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $29.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $222.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.20 million to $225.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $243.20 million, with estimates ranging from $236.00 million to $252.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $64,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2,797.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,296 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 613,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 572,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 849,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 496,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

