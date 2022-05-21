Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $129.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. Omega Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a current ratio of 15.23.

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,897,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,904,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,061,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,952,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 509,492 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

