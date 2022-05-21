ON (NYSE:ONON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

ONON has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NYSE ONON opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70. ON has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.83 million. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ON by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

