OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 48.13% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OptimumBank by 676.3% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 115,736 shares in the last quarter. 5.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

